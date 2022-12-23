WATCH: Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell’s interview with Rivals about Wisconsin’s 2023 recruiting class

After an outstanding performance to start his first early signing period as Wisconsin head coach, Luke Fickell spoke with Rivals’ Clint Cosgrove about the Badgers’ additions to their 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.

In the interview, Fickell spoke extensively about the importance of creating strong relationships with current players and recruits, as well as his respect for the culture at Wisconsin. He believes that these were vital to the Badgers keeping many of their commits and adding even more.

Fickell surprised many throughout the county with two huge signees in wide receiver Trech Kekahuna and cornerback Amare Snowden, who are rated as four-star prospects by Rivals. Kekahuna had initially committed to Wisconsin, but de-committed shortly after HC Paul Chryst was fired. The Badgers were, fortunately, able to flip him back on Wednesday after he committed to Arizona last week.

It should be exciting to see what Luke Fickell will continue to do in his first recruiting cycle as the Badgers’ head coach.

🔴 NSD Live 🔴 I’m joined by Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell to break down the Badgers' 2023 recruiting class👇pic.twitter.com/2ey7aMjavK — Clint Cosgrove (@Rivals_Clint) December 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire