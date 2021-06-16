WATCH: Wisconsin football releases hype video ahead of Notre Dame matchup

Earlier today, Wisconsin football released a hype video featuring Fox analyst Joe Klatt ahead of their matchup against the Notre Dame Firing Irish at Soldier Field in Chicago on September 25.

Even though the Wisconsin Badgers were unable to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their highly anticipated matchup at Lambeau Field this past season, the rematch was rescheduled earlier this month to 2026.

Although this year’s matchup is not played in the heart of Wisconsin, it should be an outstanding game to watch as it will likely feature former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan at the helm for the Fighting Irish after he transferred this offseason.

