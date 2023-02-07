WATCH: Wisconsin football releases an amazing hype video

Wisconsin is in a new era. The move to hire Luke Fickell as the next head coach in November changed the course in every way.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin football’s Twitter account released a new hype video for a new era.

Throughout his time at Cincinnati, Fickell went 57-18 while leading the Bearcats to the first and only Group of Five College Football Playoff appearance.

Fickell and the Badger staff have remade the roster through the transfer portal and outstanding recruiting efforts. Led by a new and improved quarterback room, the Badgers are loaded for 2023.

The new era is here and you don’t wanna miss it:

The new era of Badger Football is here.

— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 7, 2023

