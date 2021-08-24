WATCH: Wisconsin football introduces new coaches

On Monday night, Wisconsin football released a video on their Twitter introducing new Badgers’ coaches including running back coach Gary Brown, cornerback coach Hank Poteat and defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej.

Gary Brown joined the Wisconsin coaching staff after the departure of former Badgers’ RB coach John Settle to the Kentucky Wildcats this offseason, while Ross Kolodziej transitioned to his new role from his position as head strength and conditioning coach for the Badgers. Hank Poteat was hired by Wisconsin this offseason after being the CB coach for the Toledo Rockets since 2017.

Coach Brown and coach Kolodziej have already been featured on Badger football’s ‘Mic’d Up’ series, but it was great to hear all of the coaches speak about their coaching philosophies and their expectations for this upcoming season.

We've got some new faces this year Excited to have @CoachKolodziej, @GaryBrownUW & @PoteatCoach taking our guys to new heights pic.twitter.com/NFvxhAxCQ8 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 23, 2021

