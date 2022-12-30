WATCH: Wisconsin football closes out the year with a win

After a wild season in Madison that included coaching changes, crazy finishes, disappointing losses, and a bowl win, it has all come to a close.

The ride finished with a win as the Guaranteed Rate Bowl went the Badgers’ way. Wisconsin defeated Oklahoma State behind Chase Wolf’s first start over his five-year Badger career.

Braelon Allen led the way as he was named offensive player of the game. The Badger running back ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and it was the Wisconsin running game that paced the victory. Check out highlights from Wisconsin’s win over Oklahoma State:

Closed out 2022 with a W pic.twitter.com/vsbXsyqWMb — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire