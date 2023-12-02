WATCH: Wisconsin fans storm the court after the Badgers defeat No. 3 Marquette

I don’t know what the weather was like in Madison, Wisconsin today. But as FOX so aptly pointed out, there was a storm around 1:35 p.m.

That occurred after the Badgers defeated in-state rival No. 3 Marquette 75-64. Wisconsin fans got to storm the court for, I believe, the first time since the epic win against No. 8 Purdue two years ago.

The win was massive for Greg Gard’s team, improving its record to 6-2 and continuing a hot streak that began with a blowout win against Virginia in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The Badgers led the contest wire-to-wire. Max Klesmit led the way with a 21-point first half, Chucky Hepburn added nine points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, Steven Crowl had 16 points and 8 rebounds and A.J. Storr tallied 13 points and five rebounds.

It was an all-around team effort, and led to a well-deserved court storming.

GET YOUR UMBRELLAS! COURT STORM IN MADISON WISCONSIN! ‼️ BADGERS TAKE DOWN NO. 3 MARQUETTE! @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/WtWbrC9T0w — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire