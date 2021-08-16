WATCH: New Wisconsin DL coach Ross Kolodziej motivates his group in practice

Yesterday on Twitter, Wisconsin football gave us an inside look at one of the newly promoted Badger coaches motivating his group in practice.

Ross Kolodziej spent seven seasons as Wisconsin’s head strength and conditioning coach, but is now in his first as the defensive line coach for the Badgers. If you’ve spent some time leading a weight room, chances are you know how to get people fired up. Not only has he led the Badgers in the weight room, but he also played on Wisconsin’s 1998 and 1999 Big Ten championship winning teams coached by Barry Alvarez.

In his first year as the DL coach, the Badgers gave us an inside look at some of the motivational tactics he’s learned through the years: