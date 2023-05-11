WATCH: Wisconsin’s new defensive coordinator is mic’d up

Wisconsin football has officially ushered in their new era, and part of that new era is a new coaching staff in Madison.

Wisconsin’s new defensive coordinator has had a long career in the Big Ten conference. Mike Tressel comes to Madison after having served as Luke Fickell’s defensive coordinator at Cincinnati from 2021-22. Before that, he spent the previous 13 seasons at Michigan State in various roles.

Tressel began his Big Ten coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ohio State in 2002-03. Spring ball may have come to an end, but Wisconsin football is still dishing out the mic’d up segments. Here is a look at Wisconsin’s new defensive coordinator:

Spring ball may be over, but it’s Wednesday and y’all know what that means… Catch @CoachMikeTress on the mic for this week’s (WI)red. pic.twitter.com/ncoH5hzDge — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 11, 2023

