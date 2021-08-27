WATCH: Wisconsin commit Tommy McIntosh reels in a long touchdown

Wisconsin commits and targets in both the class of 2022 and beyond are beginning to take the field for their 2021 football seasons.

Though the Badgers themselves don’t play until next Saturday, there are some future Badgers to monitor each week.

This week the spotlight turns to class of 2022 commit Tommy McIntosh, as he connected with his quarterback for a long touchdown during a game yesterday.

Wisconsin commit Tommy McIntosh with the 36-yard TD catch on pass from Holtz. DeWitt 14, TC Central 7

2:56 1st pic.twitter.com/VtqAYbSXCa — Brian Calloway (@brian_calloway) August 26, 2021

McIntosh is the No. 7-ranked commit in Wisconsin’s class of 2022 according to 247Sports, and stands No. 777 in the nation, No. 112 at his position and No. 19 from his home state of Michigan.

Wisconsin’s class as a whole sits No. 47 in the country and No. 11 in the Big Ten at this point in the recruiting process, though there are a lot of big names still out there that have yet to commit.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.