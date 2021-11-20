WATCH: Wisconsin class of 2022 commit Myles Burkett leads Franklin to a state title

Ben Kenney
·1 min read

Wisconsin class of 2022 commit Myles Burkett helped Franklin cap off an undefeated season and capture a Division 1 State Championship last night, leading his team to a 31-17 victory over Sun Praire.

Burkett was recently awarded the 2021 Dave Krieg Award, an honor given to the most outstanding senior quarterback in the state of Wisconsin. His performance last night only proved the voters right, as he threw for a record-setting 276 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The incoming recruit is a three-star recruit on 247Sports.com and is ranked as the No. 689 player in the class of 2022, No. 41 quarterback and No. 7 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

Here are some of the best highlights from Burkett’s state championship-winning effort:

