WATCH: Wisconsin begins 2023 training camp at UW-Platteville

It’s that time of year. Wisconsin will kick off its 2023 football season in 31 days when the Buffalo Bulls visit Madison. There are weeks of training camp and season preparation before that date.

Today, Wisconsin’s training camp at UW-Platteville finally began.

Wisconsin will spend the first week of camp on-site before returning to Madison on August 8. The campus is just 24 miles north of the Wisconsin-Iowa border, and used to host the Chicago Bears for nearly 20 years from 1984-2002.

Related: Wisconsin football 2023 depth chart projection: Offense, Defense

There is already a camp headline to note this morning, as top tight ends Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach were not included on the training camp roster.

Before we hear news about the depth chart, some freshman contributors, highlight-reel plays and more, here is a look at how it all got started this morning:

UP AND AT ‘EM 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ef9odsowUr — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 2, 2023

DAY ☝️ 𝗦𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲. pic.twitter.com/zySvk2Luy6 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire