WATCH: Wisconsin basketball welcomes back Brad Davison

Wisconsin’s final non-conference matchup ended with a win over Chicago State and a salute to a Badger basketball alum. The Badgers welcomed back Brad Davison to the Kohl Center, who gave Wisconsin everything he had over his five-year playing career.

His Badger time ended after 2021-22, a season where he scored a career-best 14.1 points per game and grabbed over four rebounds per contest.

He received quite the ovation from the Badger crowd upon his return, as the Badger faithful welcomed back a player who was always a fan favorite. Check out Davison’s return to the Kohl Center as part of Wisconsin’s final win before Big Ten play resumes at home against Iowa next week:

