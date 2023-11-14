How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs Providence

Wisconsin basketball hits the road for a matchup tonight with a tough Providence Friars team.

Providence enters 2-0 with wins over Columbia and UW-Milwaukee. It is KenPom’s No. 57 team in the nation and No. 7 in the Big East.

The Badgers meanwhile are 1-1 after a tough home loss to top-10 Tennessee. Their schedule is already proving to be a challenge, as a trip to Providence is never easy, regardless of the quality of the Friars’ team.

Wisconsin will look to start building some momentum tonight before Thanksgiving tournament season is upon us.

Here is how to watch Wisconsin vs Providence:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FS1

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire