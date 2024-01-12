How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs Northwestern

Wisconsin basketball will look to extend its five-game winning streak and torrid stretch of play tomorrow when the Northwestern Wildcats visit Madison.

If Wisconsin has surprised people with its top-10 caliber team, then Northwestern has been an absolute shock. The Wildcats are 12-3 on the season, 3-1 in Big Ten play and ranked No. 55 in KenPom. In short, it seems the quality of the team does not quite reflet the stellar record.

The Badgers, on the other hand, are up to No. 11 in KenPom with the No. 6 offensive efficiency and No. 28 defensive efficiency. It’s time we start legitimately talking about them as a contender to win the Big Ten and make a real run in March.

Before that, they must take care of the Wildcats. Here is how to watch Wisconsin vs Northwestern:

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Time: Noon ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire