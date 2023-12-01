How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs No. 3 Marquette

The Wisconsin basketball program did not accept many favors when crafting its 2023-24 schedule.

Already the program has faced top-10 Tennessee and top-25 Virginia, and in the next two weeks it will host No. 3 Marquette, travel to Michigan State and travel to No. 2 Arizona. If you’re keeping track, that’s three top-10 matchups in out-of-conference play. Then the Big Ten gauntlet really gets going.

Up next for the team is the in-state battle with top-ranked Marquette. The Golden Eagles sit at 5-1 on the season with their only loss being a three-point defeat at the hands of No. 1 Purdue. Shaka Smart’s team looks great early in the season, already with wins against Kansas, UCLA and Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Badgers are rounding into form after their win at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Saturday’s battle with Marquette has the chance to be a true launching point for a successful season.

Here is how to watch Saturday’s game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX

