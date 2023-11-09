How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs No. 9 Tennessee

We’re only a week into the 2023-24 college basketball season and we already have a marquee matchup to preview. The 1-0 Wisconsin Badgers welcome in the 1-0 and No. 9-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to the Kohl Center on Friday.

Wisconsin is KenPom’s No. 16 team in the nation, an impressive mark given the team’s lack of ranking. Tennessee is up at No. 9 in KenPom. So Friday night’s tilt truly looks to be a matchup of two of the top teams in the country.

I’m sorry I have to break this news to everyone: the game will not be on traditional television. It is part of NBC’s package of games that are exclusively broadcast on Peacock…

Here is how to watch Wisconsin vs No. Tennessee:

Date: Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

Time: 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Peacock (streaming-only)

The game can also be heard locally in Madison on 101.5 FM and 1310 AM.

