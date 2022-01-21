How to watch: Wisconsin basketball vs. No. 14 Michigan State
On Friday night, the No. 8-ranked Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a top 15 showdown against the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers are red-hot coming into this game as they look to get their eighth straight win, but will face a tough matchup in the Tom Izzo-led Spartans. Wisconsin will look to the leading scorer and one of the best players in the country, Jonathan Davis, to get the offense going against a Michigan State team that only has one loss in the Big Ten so far this season.
It should be a great matchup to watch, as two of the best teams in the Big Ten and the country face off.
Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
When: Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. CST
Where to watch: FS1
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
Analyst: Stephen Bardo
Where to stream: Fox Sports App or foxsports.com/live
Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the iHeartRadio app or Sirius Satellite Radio XM 195
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay
Analyst: Mike Lucas
