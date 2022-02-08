How to watch: Wisconsin basketball vs. No. 17 Michigan State

On Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Badgers will head on the road to East Lansing, Mich. to play the No. 17-ranked Michigan State Spartans in a rematch of their loss earlier this season.

Both the Spartans and the Badgers have struggled as of late, with Michigan State’s upset blowout loss to Rutgers and Wisconsin’s rough offensive performance versus Penn State. Wisconsin will need leading scorers Jonathan Davis and Brad Davison to find their way out of their shooting slump for the Badgers to do well against the Spartans, who will be looking for redemption.

It will likely be a fantastic matchup to watch, as two top-20 teams will be looking to get things back on track in the final month of the Big Ten season.

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 6 p.m. CST

Where to watch: BTN

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin Analyst: Stephen Bardo



Where to stream: Fox Sports App or foxsports

Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the iHeartRadio app or Sirius Satellite Radio XM 195

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay Analyst: Mike Lucas



