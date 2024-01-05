How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs Nebraska

Wisconsin basketball started 2024 off on the right foot with an 83-72 win over Iowa this week. The page now flips to tomorrow’s contest against Nebraska, a critical game this early in the season.

The Badgers enter Saturday 10-3 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Where things stand right now, Purdue may be the only better team in the conference.

Nebraska, on the other hand, is 12-2 and 2-1 in conference. It enters Saturday riding a five-game win streak with triumphs over Michigan State, Kansas State, North Dakota, South Carolina State and Indiana.

While Wisconsin is playing terrific basketball at this early stage in the season, this game feels like a big measuring stick as the Big Ten gauntlet begins.

Here is how to watch Saturday’s action:

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2023

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET, 1:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

