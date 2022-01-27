How to watch: Wisconsin basketball vs. Nebraska
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Nebraska CornhuskersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Wisconsin BadgersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
On Thursday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers will match up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road in Lincoln, Neb. This game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was rescheduled after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cornhuskers program.
Related: Previewing No. 11 Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
The Badgers will be led by the 5th-leading scorer in the country, Jonathan Davis, that is averaging 22.3 points per game this season. Wisconsin will also be hoping for the return of forward Tyler Wahl, who missed the game against Michigan State after suffering an ankle injury in the game against Northwestern.
Although the Cornhuskers will likely be playing with a limited roster, it should be a good game to watch as the Badgers need to rebound from their game against Michigan State.
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
When: Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 4 p.m. CST
Where to watch: BTN
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Chris Vosters
Analyst: Trent Meacham
Where to stream: Fox Sports App or foxsports.com/live
Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the iHeartRadio app or Sirius Satellite Radio XM 195
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay
Analyst: Mike Lucas
Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.