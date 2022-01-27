How to watch: Wisconsin basketball vs. Nebraska

On Thursday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers will match up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road in Lincoln, Neb. This game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was rescheduled after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cornhuskers program.

The Badgers will be led by the 5th-leading scorer in the country, Jonathan Davis, that is averaging 22.3 points per game this season. Wisconsin will also be hoping for the return of forward Tyler Wahl, who missed the game against Michigan State after suffering an ankle injury in the game against Northwestern.

Although the Cornhuskers will likely be playing with a limited roster, it should be a good game to watch as the Badgers need to rebound from their game against Michigan State.

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

When: Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 4 p.m. CST

Where to watch: BTN

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Chris Vosters Analyst: Trent Meacham



Where to stream: Fox Sports App or foxsports

Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the iHeartRadio app or Sirius Satellite Radio XM 195

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay Analyst: Mike Lucas



