How to watch: Wisconsin basketball vs. Maryland
After winning four-straight games including matchups with Purdue and Iowa, the Wisconsin Badgers will move on to face the Maryland Terrapins on the road on Sunday night.
The Badgers have been playing phenomenal team basketball in the last few games, and it will hopefully continue over the Terrapins, who have struggled in conference play so far this season. The catalyst for Wisconsin has been the incredible play of sophomore guard Jonathan Davis, who is one of the leading scorers in the country this season averaging 22.6 points per game.
It will likely be another outstanding game to watch, as Wisconsin will go on the road to take on their third Big Ten opponent of the week.
Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Maryland Terrapins
Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, MD.
When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. CST
Where to watch: BTN
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Cory Provus
Analyst: Len Elmore
Where to stream: Fox Sports App or foxsports.com
Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the iHeartRadio app or Sirius Satellite Radio XM 195
Announcers:
Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay
Analyst: Mike Lucas
