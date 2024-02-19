How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers return to the basketball court Tuesday night against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Badgers enter after a crushing overtime loss to Iowa which dropped the team to 17-9 on the season and 9-6 in Big Ten play. The team has dropped five of its last six, has lost position in the Big Ten standings and is playing easily its worst basketball of the season.

Maryland, meanwhile, is 14-12 on the season and 6-9 in Big Ten play. It too is on a bit of a skid, dropping four of its last five games.

ESPN’s matchup simulator gives the Badgers a 83.1% chance to exit with a victory. I’m sure fans who have watched the last few weeks of Wisconsin basketball may disagree.

Tuesday’s game is yet another Peacock game, available only on the streaming service. Wisconsin defeated Ohio State in its last Peacock game, possibly signaling a good outcome in this contest.

Here is how and when to watch Wisconsin vs Maryland:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Peacock (streaming only)

