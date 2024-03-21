How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs James Madison Dukes in NCAA Tournament round of 64

Wisconsin basketball opens its 2024 NCAA Tournament with a tough first-round matchup against No. 12-seed James Madison on Friday.

JMU has been a trendy upset pick since the brackets were released. We at Badgers Wire disagree with that notion, and instead see a comfortable Wisconsin victory. Las Vegas agrees with that sentiment and has the Badgers as sizable favorites entering the contest.

IT’S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY’s NCAA tournament bracket contest for a chance at $1 million prize.

Up next for Wisconsin, if it is to beat James Madison, would be a battle with the winner of No. 4 Duke and No. 13 Vermont with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. Badgers fans do not like the team’s draw, but certainly enjoy the thought of defeating Duke on the way to a deep run.

Greg Gard’s team will need to take care of James Madison before any of that becomes a possibility.

Here is how to watch Friday night’s contest:

Date: Friday, March 22, 2024

Opponent: No. 12 James Madison

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET, 8:40 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+ (stream)

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire