How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs Iowa Hawkeyes

The Wisconsin Badgers (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) travel to Carver-Hawkeye Arena Saturday afternoon to face the 14-11 (6-8 Big Ten) Iowa Hawkeyes.

Wisconsin is fresh off a decisive win over Ohio State, ending the team’s four-game losing streak that dated back to January 26.

Iowa, meanwhile, has traded wins and losses since these two teams last met on January 2. Wisconsin won that meeting 83-72, and Iowa is a pedestrian 6-5 in its 11 contests since that date.

Wisconsin may be all but eliminated from the Big Ten Conference race, currently sitting 2.5 games behind first-place Purdue. But the Badgers still have an NCAA Tournament birth to lock up, plus a chance at a top-3 seed if the team plays well down the stretch.

The Badgers’ quest for a second straight victory comes tomorrow afternoon in Iowa City:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET, 1:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire