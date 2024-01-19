How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs Indiana

Wisconsin basketball needs a bounce-back performance after its six-game win streak was snapped on the road at Penn State earlier this week.

The Badgers still sit at 13-4 on the season and atop the conference with a 5-1 record. But the loss pushed the team back toward the pack and allowed 5-2 Purdue to inch within 0.5 games.

Tonight, a win is necessary for Greg Gard’s team as it welcomes in 12-6 (4-3 Big Ten) Indiana. With the game back home at the Kohl Center and the Hoosiers currently ranked No. 94 in KenPom, signs point towards a bounce-back performance.

But, it is the Big Ten. We’ve seen more surprising results as recently as earlier this week when the Badgers lost to Penn State.

Here is how to watch tonight’s contest between Wisconsin and Indiana:

Date: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

