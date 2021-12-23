How to watch: Wisconsin basketball vs. George Mason

After a cancellation against the Morgan State Bears, the Wisconsin Badgers will now face the George Mason Patriots from the Atlantic 10 Conference on Thursday night.

The Badgers struggled in their last victory against Nicholls State without leading scorer Jonathan Davis, who missed the game due to illness. Not only is Davis vital for Wisconsin as a scorer, but he currently leads the Badgers in assists and rebounds per game as well.

Even though George Mason is not the caliber of opponent that Wisconsin often faces in the Big Ten, this will be an important game for the Badgers to figure out how to correct the mistakes that popped up against Nicholls State.

How to watch:

Matchup: George Mason Patriots at Wisconsin Badgers

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. CST

Where to watch: BTN

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Telly Hughes Analyst: Brian Butch



Where to stream: Fox Sports App or

Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the iHeartRadio app or Sirius Satellite Radio XM 195

Announcers: Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay Analyst: Mike Lucas



Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.