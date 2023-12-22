How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs Chicago State

Wisconsin returns to the hardwood tonight to close its out-of-conference schedule against 7-9 Chicago State.

To classify this contest as a mismatch would be an understatement. The Badgers sit ranked No. 14 in KenPom as we enter 2024, while Chicago State is No. 312 of the 362 teams in the sport.

Wisconsin’s out-of-conference run has been a success for the most part. The team dropped tough games at No. 1 Arizona, at Providence and home vs Tennessee, but big wins vs No. 3 Marquette and No. 24 Virginia are enough to say the team is trending in a good direction entering the Big Ten schedule.

Before that slate begins in the next few weeks, here is how to watch Wisconsin vs Chicago State:

Date: Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire