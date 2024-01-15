How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs Caitlin Clark, Iowa: Time, streaming info, key storylines

The college basketball season rolls on and superstar Caitlin Clark returns to the court and to Peacock with a Tuesday night matchup. The 17-1 Iowa Hawkeyes, who climbed to No. 2 in the latest AP poll (their highest ranking of the season, behind No. 1 South Carolina), will host the 8-8 Wisconsin Badgers Tuesday night at 9pm ET.

Iowa enters Tuesday night on a 14-game winning streak and is coming off a 27-point victory over Indiana on the 13th, in which Clark scored 30 points. Clark has tallied a triple-double in three of her last six games and leads the country in scoring, averaging 30.9 points per game. She's within range of the NCAA all-time scoring record this season (currently held by Kelsey Plum — 3,527 career points with Washington) and with 10 points Tuesday, she'd leapfrog Brittney Griner (3,283 with Baylor) for fourth on the all-time list.

Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

The Badgers are coming into this matchup on a different trajectory: they've lost four of their last five five, with all four of those losses coming to Big Ten opponents. They're 1-5 in conference play and 8-8 overall and are averaging 65.2 points per game, last in the conference. The star for that struggling Baders offense has been sophomore Serah Williams, who is 7th in the Big Ten in scoring (16.5 PPG). But Wisconsin will likely need to find a second gear to challenge Clark and the powerhouse Iowa squad.

See below for all you need to know to watch Tuesday's matchup, including start time and streaming information.

RELATED: Iowa up to No. 2, Colorado to No. 3 behind South Carolina in women’s AP Top 25 after chaotic week

How to Watch Wisconsin vs Iowa Women’s College Basketball

Date: Tuesday, January 16th

Time: 9pm ET

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)

Streaming: Peacock

Other CBB on Peacock on Tuesday: Men's matchup featuring Purdue Boilermakers vs Indiana Hoosiers at 7pm ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Can Caitlin Clark, Iowa get top overall seed?

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of Peacock’s LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):