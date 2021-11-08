How to watch Wisconsin basketball’s season-opener vs. St. Francis BK

Wisconsin basketball season is officially here, as the Badgers play host to the St. Francis College Brooklyn Terriers on Tuesday night.

The Kohl Center will once again be filled with fans after a year of empty arenas around college basketball. Wisconsin will feature a number of new faces in their first collegiate action as aside from the return of Brad Davison, the Badgers deal with the 2020 senior class departing Madison.

Start time between the Terriers and the Badgers is set for 7 p.m. CT at the Kohl Center.

Here is how to watch/listen to Wisconsin’s season-opener:

TV: BIG+ (subscription required)

Radio: 1310 WIBA