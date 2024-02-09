How to watch Wisconsin basketball at Rutgers

Wisconsin looks to pick itself off the mat Saturday afternoon when it visits the 12-10 (4-7 Big Ten) Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Badgers are in the midst of their worst stretch of the season. First, last week was bookmarked by a crushing road loss at Nebraska and a tight home loss to No. 2 Purdue. Then, Wednesday at Michigan then became a near must-win — Michigan entering as the worst team in the conference and Wisconsin desperately needing to end the losing skid. Well, Wisconsin lost 72-68.

Related: Wisconsin social media reacts to crushing loss to last-place Michigan

The Badgers are now 16-7 on the season and 8-4 in Big Ten play. Both are solid marks, but neither mark looks good given their 16-4 (8-1 Big Ten) record just 10 days ago.

Wisconsin now enters Saturday needing to snap a three-game losing streak, and it travels to Jersey Mike’s Arena to do so — one of the toughest places to play in the country.

Here is how to watch Wisconsin’s pivotal game at Rutgers:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Time: Noon ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire