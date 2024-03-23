WATCH: Wisconsin basketball recreates San Francisco 49ers’ boombox walk-in

Wisconsin basketball arrived to its NCAA Tournament round of 64 matchup with No. 12 seed James Madison in style earlier tonight.

The team somewhat recreated the San Francisco 49ers’ famous walk-in with a boombox blaring music. Assistant equipment manager Robert Lloyd carries the boombox for the 49ers as they enter the field. For Wisconsin, it’s sophomore guard Connor Essegian.

Related: Social media relitigates Zach Edey’s whistle from Wisconsin’s upset win over Purdue

The Badgers and James Madison Dukes are set for a 9:40 p.m. Eastern tipoff at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Wisconsin will need to start fast to avoid the fates of Kentucky, Auburn, BYU and other top seeds that were upset. Badgers fans likely hope the entrance can have something to do about that:

Deebo Samuel leading the 49ers out with the boom box is one of the best entrances in football

pic.twitter.com/4Scc3zYjc3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2022

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire