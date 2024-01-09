How to watch Wisconsin basketball at Ohio State

Wisconsin basketball returns to the hardwood tomorrow night as it visits 12-3 Ohio State.

The Badgers enter the matchup as hot as possible. The team is on a four-game win streak, two of which against conference opponents, and has won 10 of its last 11. Minus a tough matchup on the road against then-No. 1 Arizona, this team has been largely perfect since a loss to Providence on November 14.

Ohio State presents a real test. The Buckeyes are KenPom’s No. 36 team in the nation, led by the top trio of Bruce Thornton (16.9 points per game), Jamison Battle (15 points) and Roddy Gayle Jr. (14.5 points). Wisconsin will need to continue its stellar play to escape with a road win in Columbus.

Here is how to watch Wisconsin at Ohio State

Date: Thursday, January 10, 2024.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

