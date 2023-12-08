How to watch Wisconsin basketball at No. 1 Arizona

Wisconsin basketball is out west for what could be a season-defining contest against No. 1 Arizona.

The Badgers enter having won six straight, including wins vs No. 24 Virginia, No. 3 Marquette and on the road at Michigan State. The team seems to be on its way toward peaking with Big Ten play around the corner. It’s up to No. 23 in the AP Poll and No. 12 in KenPom.

Arizona, meanwhile, is 7-0 on the season, ranked No. 4 by KenPom and believed to be the best team in the country.

Wisconsin would need an all-time showing to pull an upset, and extend an impressive streak against top-ranked teams.

Here is how to watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET, 2:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire