How to watch Wisconsin basketball at Nebraska

The first-place Wisconsin Badgers are set to enter the most critical stretch of their season. The first two weeks of the month include tonight’s road game at Nebraska, a massive home matchup against Purdue, road tests at Michigan and Rutgers and one at home against Ohio State.

The team sits at 16-4 and 8-1 in Big Ten play, just about as good as anybody could’ve hoped for entering the year.

But college basketball seasons and careers are defined in March — which is often set up by what happens in February. The Badgers need to get the month started right tonight in a tough matchup at 15-6 (5-5 Big Ten) Nebraska.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game

Date: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

