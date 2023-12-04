How to watch Wisconsin basketball at Michigan State

Wisconsin basketball is firmly on the upswing after a huge win vs No. 3 Marquette extended its win streak to five.

There were a few early rough losses to Tennessee and Providence. Those performances seem to be in the past, as Greg Gard’s team is playing terrific basketball with Big Ten play around the corner.

The Badgers actually open their Big Ten slate tomorrow, before a massive game at No. 2 Arizona closes the out-of-conference slate. That opener is at Michigan State, a top-10 team entering the season that has struggled to a 4-3 record thus far.

Here is how to watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Peacock (streaming-only)

The game can also be heard locally in Madison on 101.5 FM and 1310 AM.

