How to watch Wisconsin basketball at Michigan

Wisconsin basketball needs a bounce-back week in the worst way. The Badgers went 0-2 during the last 7-day stretch with tough losses at Nebraska and at home against Purdue.

The good news: the schedule now gets a bit easier and might allow for that to be possible. The bad news: the Badgers must now go on the road for three of its next for games — at Michigan, at Rutgers, vs Ohio State and at Iowa.

Greg Gard’s team gets it started tomorrow night when it visits the 7-15 (2-9 Big Ten) Michigan Wolverines — clearly the worst team in the conference.

Michigan is KenPom’s No. 101 team in the nation and has lost five consecutive games and 10 of its last 11. The program is spiraling under head coach Juwan Howard, and fast.

It’s safe to say Wisconsin needs to exit Ann Arbor with a win on Wednesday. Here is how to watch the contest:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

