WATCH: Wisconsin basketball drops a hype video ahead of Purdue matchup

The Badgers are arguably in must-win territory tonight as they look to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive against Purdue.

Wisconsin enters into Thursday night’s marquee matchup at 8-10 in the Big Ten, with Purdue sitting atop the conference at 13-5 in league play.

Tickets are sold out, the Badgers are firmly on the bubble, and the stage is set for the biggest game of the year.

For Wisconsin, nothing has been given all year long. They’ve earned things the hard way and come up just short on a few recent occasions. Tonight is a chance to firmly put themselves into the NCAA Tournament picture:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire