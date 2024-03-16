How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten Tournament final

Wisconsin basketball advanced to the finals of the 2024 Big Ten Tournament with a last-second overtime win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 5-seed Badgers have now defeated No. 12 Maryland, No. 5 Northwestern and Purdue, the tournament’s top seed.

The wins are significant for Greg Gard’s team entering the NCAA Tournament, especially as the team clearly regains the form it had when it rose to No. 6 in the nation in late January.

The Badgers’ finals opponent was decided when Illinois defeated Nebraska 98-87.

With the matchup now set, here is how to watch Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament final:

Date: Sunday, March 17, 2024

Opponent: No. 2 Illinois

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire