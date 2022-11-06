Watch: Wimsatt sparkles with touchdown pass to give Rutgers football a lead over Michigan

The Maize And Blue Review

Here are the three big takeaways after a sloppy first half for the Wolverines who find themselves trailing Rutgers 17-14 at the end of the half. While their first offensive drive ended in a three and out, Rutgers found their first score on a blocked punt, scoop and score in the first quarter. As former Michigan TE Jake Butt called out on the broadcast, Michael Barrett missed his assignment and allowed Max Melton a free pass to Brad Robbins.