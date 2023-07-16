How to watch the Wimbledon Final today: Djokovic vs. Alcaraz livestream, updates and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are battling it out on the grass court at the Wimbledon Final this morning. Here's how you can watch the tennis tournament totally free. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

The tennis world has returned to the gorgeous grass courts at All England Club for the oldest tournament in the world: Wimbledon 2023. The Wimbledon Women's Singles Final saw unseeded Markéta Vondroušová win against Ons Jabeur in a 6-4, 6-4 victory. Headed into the Men's Final, fresh off claiming his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Novak Djokovic has his eyes on the prize — defending his 2022 Wimbledon title this year and tying his Wimbledon wins with Roger Federer. Now, it's time for Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to meet again on the court in a rematch of the biggest showdown at this year's French Open.

Here’s how you can catch all the action on the grass court during Wimbledon 2023, and stream the tennis Grand Slam in the US, including channels, schedule, livestream info, how you can watch Wimbledon for free and more.

How to watch Wimbledon Final in the US:

Watch free BBC coverage with ExpressVPN ExpressVPN $0 at ExpressVPN

Stream select Wimbledon coverage ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite $0 at Fubo

Date: July 16

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Time: Happening now!

Location: All England Club, London, UK

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, ESPN+, VPN

When is the Wimbledon Men's Final?

This year’s Men's Singles Final match is happening now, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. For updates on the match, Yahoo Sports has you covered with live Wimbledon updates.

Who is playing in the Men's Final at Wimbledon 2023?

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will battle it out on the grass court at The Championships Final.

What channel is Wimbledon on?

The Wimbledon Final is airing on ESPN. Coverage will also stream on ESPN+, and the Tennis Channel will be showing even more coverage throughout the tournament. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch Wimbledon in 2023:

(Photo: Fubo) Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to the Tennis Channel and ESPN, plus ABC, NBC, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is the only way to watch the Tennis Channel and NBC with one simple subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period, so you can stream the Wimbledon finals totally free. $0 at Fubo

(Photo: Hulu) Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV Hulu’s live TV tier includes access live TV channels, ESPN+ and ad-supported Disney+, meaning you can watch Wimbledon across almost every channel airing coverage in the US — along with over 75 other channels. You’ll also enjoy access to unlimited DVR storage. $70 at Hulu

Cheapest way to watch the Tennis Channel, ESPN and ESPN2 Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra $26 at Sling

Stream ESPN Wimbledon coverage ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

How to watch Wimbledon for free:

This year, the BBC will once again cover the entire tournament across BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button for UK audiences. All of the BBC's free Wimbledon coverage will stream live on BBC iPlayer. Tuning in from the US but want to watch the grand Slam for free like the Brits? We've got you covered.

(Photo: ExpressVPN) Stream from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into BBC Wimbledon livestreams this month as opposed to paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for US coverage of the tennis tournament. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 35% and get an extra three months free when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day free trial. $0 at ExpressVPN

2023 Wimbledon schedule:

July 16

Men’s Final, Women’s Doubles Final: 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

Every way to stream Wimbledon 2023:

Watch free BBC coverage with ExpressVPN ExpressVPN $0 at ExpressVPN

Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite $0 at Fubo

Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Stream ESPN Wimbledon coverage ESPN+ $10 at ESPN