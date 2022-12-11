WATCH: Wilson forces fumble, Diggs scrambles on return

The first half was one to be forgotten for the Cowboys heading into the break down 20-17 to the one-win Texans. Houston started off the second half with the ball and Dallas responded with instant momentum.

Safety Donovan Wilson broke through on a rushing attempt by Dameon Pierce and forced the ball out, which went flying towards cornerback Trevon Diggs. He recovered the loose ball and scrambled in all directions, looking like he would lose yards, then finding space before running out of gas for a 15-yard return.

Trevon Diggs just felt like running around 😂 📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/yoZuFVgM6s — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

Following the first Dallas takeaway of the game, Kellen Moore went back to the run game and Ezekiel Elliott. The physical back ran it seven times for 23 yards on the drive, working down to the goal line until a fourth down with a yard left for a score. A normal success point for Elliott, the Texans stuffed the Cowboys at the goal line for a turnover on downs to erase the big takeaway.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire