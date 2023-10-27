WATCH: Wilmington's Saniya Rivers dunks at NC State basketball "Primetime with the Pack"

Wilmington native and former Gatorade National Player of the Year as a senior at Ashley, Saniya Rivers showed fans at NC State's "Primetime With the Pack" some of her skills Thursday night.

The 6-foot-1 guard took a pass high off the glass from NC State men's basketball player Breon Pass, caught it two-handed in front of the rim and then slammed it.

Rivers' teammates mobbed her after the dunk as the crowd roared and red light bathed the court.

It was her first dunk in an NC State uniform. Rivers played with the Wolfpack last season and was named ACC Sixth Woman of the Year after averaging 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. She won a national championship at South Carolina as a freshman.

NC State was ranked No. 8 in the ACC preseason poll after going 20-12 last year. Rivers is expected to be the Pack's starting point guard this season, bringing a long, athletic presence to the position that no other team has.

The Wolfpack's season opens at home against Catawba on Thursday, Nov. 2.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Saniya Rivers dunks at NC State basketball "Primetime with the Pack"