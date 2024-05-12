Watch: William Schmidt pitches Catholic to Division I Select state championship win over John Curtis

SULPHUR, La. — Top-seeded Catholic of Baton Rouge defeated No. 2 John Curtis, 5-0 Saturday night in the Division I Select state baseball championship game.

Catholic senior starting pitcher William Schmidt closed out his high school career with a nine-strikeout shut out win over the Patriots.

The LSU baseball commit only allowed one hit and was named Most Outstanding Player.

Catholic’s offense capitalized on Schmidt’s performance with five runs on eight hits in Saturday’s win.

