Watch the wild ending to Sunday’s Bucs-Rams game

It wasn’t pretty, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got a little bit of revenge on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, thanks to a vintage game-winning drive from Tom Brady in the final moments.

After getting stopped on 4th-and-goal, the Tampa Bay offense needed another big stop from the defense to get the ball back with a chance to win the game.

That’s just what they got, as Brady and company took over on their own 40-yard line with 44 seconds left, and no timeouts.

That wasn’t a problem for the GOAT, who marched the offense down the field and found rookie tight end Cade Otton for the game-winning touchdown with just nine seconds remaining.

Check out the entire wild finish here:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire