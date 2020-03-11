WATCH: Wijnaldum levels Champions League tie for Liverpool before half

Liverpool’s on the front foot at Anfield.

The Reds got a Georginio Wijnaldum header before halftime to level their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Atletico Madrid at 1-1 on Wednesday.

Wijnaldum had probably been Liverpool’s best player in the half, winning seven of his 11 duels and claiming two tackles in the midfield.

He also put both of his shots on target, the second clearly more impactful than the first.

Liverpool worked down the right flank to free up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and the English midfielder swung a cross to the penalty spot.

Wijnaldum was there unmarked, and the Dutchman pounded his header off the turf and past Atleti keeper Jan Oblak.





