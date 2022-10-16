Watch: wide receiver Ben Skowronek scores go-ahead touchdown vs. Panthers

Ben Skowronek, who has been one of the Los Angeles Rams’ most impressive offensive assets this season, made his presence felt against the Carolina Panthers, scoring a long rushing touchdown in Week 6. He gave the Rams a six-point lead, which was extended to seven with a Matt Gay extra point.

Take a look at this exciting run, and notice how the blocking got him free to score from 17 yards out:

Ben Skowronek finds his way up the sideline into the endzone. The Los Angeles #Rams extend their lead pic.twitter.com/U07MQWc13z — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) October 16, 2022

This must-win game has seen momentum swing in favor of both sides and is far from a sure thing at this juncture. They are nursing the seven-point lead they were spotted by Skowronek, and will need to continue utilizing their creativity on offense to build on their advantage.

Skowronek is a second-year pro who was selected in the seventh round by the Rams in the 2021 draft. He has been used as a fullback this year, in an unconventional move by Sean McVay to get more playmakers on the field. In recent weeks, the team has relied on him in a more conventional role but has shown the same resolve to get him involved offensively.

