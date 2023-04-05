Watch: Why the Seahawks are considering a QB in the 2023 NFL draft

Upgrading their defensive line is unquestionably the biggest priority for the Seahawks heading into the 2023 NFL draft. While they will definitely be drafting multiple DL prospects, the major debate is over whether or not they take a quarterback first – using their No. 5 overall pick to take advantage of being in a rare spot with a strong QB class.

Watch Bridget Condon at NFL Network explain why Seattle is interested in quarterbacks even though they have bigger roster needs right now.

The #Seahawks biggest needs heading into the #NFLDraft are defensive line, wide receiver and offensive line so why would they take a quarterback? pic.twitter.com/sF4aXkBebD — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire