WATCH: Why Jim Rome says Bills ‘get it’ after Chiefs win

Jim Rome has long loved what the Buffalo Bills are building in Orchard Park. But there’s something he’s into even more right now.

Fresh off their 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, the Bills (4-1) didn’t make the win bigger than it was.

We’ve all heard it from multiple players on the team and Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott. But on The Jim Rome Show, the host took note of this mindset.

“That’s not a crew that’s going to take a victory lap around Arrowhead,” Rome said.

He explained more. Check out the segment below:

Buffalo just did to KC what KC has been doing to everyone else for years. pic.twitter.com/hLtlzLlxkr — Jim Rome (@jimrome) October 11, 2021

