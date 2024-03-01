Advertisement

How to watch White Sox spring training games on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Taylor
·1 min read

The White Sox are 2-5 from the first set of spring training games in February. The South Side has 22 more spring training games before their March 28 season-opener against the Detroit Tigers.

Here is the White Sox spring training schedule for March and the games that will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago.

Date/Time (CST)

Opponent

Broadcast

3/1, 2:05 p.m.

at Cubs

3/2, 2:05 p.m.

at Rangers

3/3, 2:10 p.m.

at Angels

3/4, 2:05 p.m.

vs Diamondbacks

3/6, 2:05 p.m.

vs Dodgers

NBC Sports Chicago

3/7, 2:05 p.m.

vs Brewers

NBC Sports Chicago

3/8, 2:05 p.m.

at Guardians

3/9, 2:10 p.m.

at Padres

3/10, 2:05 p.m.

at Giants

3/11, 2:05 p.m.

vs Rockies

3/12, 7:05 p.m.

at Reds

3/13, 2:10 p.m.

at Brewers

3/14, 2:05 p.m.

vs Angels

3/15, 2:05 p.m.

vs Cubs

NBC Sports Chicago

3/16, 2:05 p.m.

vs Giants/Mariners

NBC Sports Chicago

3/17, 2:05 p.m.

at Athletics

3/18, 2:05 p.m.

vs Guardians

3/20, 2:05 p.m.

vs Reds

3/21, 2:05 p.m.

at Royals

3/22, 2:05 p.m.

vs Athletics/Angels

3/23, 2:05 p.m.

vs Mariners

3/24, 2:10 p.m.

vs Tigers

