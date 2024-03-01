How to watch White Sox spring training games on NBC Sports Chicago
The White Sox are 2-5 from the first set of spring training games in February. The South Side has 22 more spring training games before their March 28 season-opener against the Detroit Tigers.
Here is the White Sox spring training schedule for March and the games that will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago.
Date/Time (CST)
Opponent
Broadcast
3/1, 2:05 p.m.
at Cubs
3/2, 2:05 p.m.
at Rangers
3/3, 2:10 p.m.
at Angels
3/4, 2:05 p.m.
vs Diamondbacks
3/6, 2:05 p.m.
vs Dodgers
NBC Sports Chicago
3/7, 2:05 p.m.
vs Brewers
NBC Sports Chicago
3/8, 2:05 p.m.
at Guardians
3/9, 2:10 p.m.
at Padres
3/10, 2:05 p.m.
at Giants
3/11, 2:05 p.m.
vs Rockies
3/12, 7:05 p.m.
at Reds
3/13, 2:10 p.m.
at Brewers
3/14, 2:05 p.m.
vs Angels
3/15, 2:05 p.m.
vs Cubs
NBC Sports Chicago
3/16, 2:05 p.m.
vs Giants/Mariners
NBC Sports Chicago
3/17, 2:05 p.m.
at Athletics
3/18, 2:05 p.m.
vs Guardians
3/20, 2:05 p.m.
vs Reds
3/21, 2:05 p.m.
at Royals
3/22, 2:05 p.m.
vs Athletics/Angels
3/23, 2:05 p.m.
vs Mariners
3/24, 2:10 p.m.
vs Tigers
