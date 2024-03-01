How to watch White Sox spring training games on NBC Sports Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are 2-5 from the first set of spring training games in February. The South Side has 22 more spring training games before their March 28 season-opener against the Detroit Tigers.

Here is the White Sox spring training schedule for March and the games that will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago.

Date/Time (CST) Opponent Broadcast 3/1, 2:05 p.m. at Cubs 3/2, 2:05 p.m. at Rangers 3/3, 2:10 p.m. at Angels 3/4, 2:05 p.m. vs Diamondbacks 3/6, 2:05 p.m. vs Dodgers NBC Sports Chicago 3/7, 2:05 p.m. vs Brewers NBC Sports Chicago 3/8, 2:05 p.m. at Guardians 3/9, 2:10 p.m. at Padres 3/10, 2:05 p.m. at Giants 3/11, 2:05 p.m. vs Rockies 3/12, 7:05 p.m. at Reds 3/13, 2:10 p.m. at Brewers 3/14, 2:05 p.m. vs Angels 3/15, 2:05 p.m. vs Cubs NBC Sports Chicago 3/16, 2:05 p.m. vs Giants/Mariners NBC Sports Chicago 3/17, 2:05 p.m. at Athletics 3/18, 2:05 p.m. vs Guardians 3/20, 2:05 p.m. vs Reds 3/21, 2:05 p.m. at Royals 3/22, 2:05 p.m. vs Athletics/Angels 3/23, 2:05 p.m. vs Mariners 3/24, 2:10 p.m. vs Tigers

