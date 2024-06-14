Watch Westview, Bruceton, Dyer County compete in 7-on-7 football tournament at UT-Martin

Lewandowski, Poland aim to defy odds at Euro 2024 For Poland just to be at this summer’s Euros can, to some extent, already be classified as an achievement. They were the last team to book their ticket to Germany having endured one of their worst qualification campaigns in recent memories. Few see them springing any shocks at the tournament but captain Robert Lewandowski thinks otherwise. “In football, you never know. You have to believe and we have the hope,” the country’s iconic forward told CNN’s Sport’s Amanda Davies at the recent inaugural Globe Soccer Awards Europe Edition in Sardinia, Italy.

